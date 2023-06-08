ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first performance of the 2023 Alive at Five concert series has been moved to their rain site. The show will now take place under the 787 bridge, by the Corning Preserve boat launch at 1 Quay Street in Albany.

The ‘Emo Pride Night’ show, featuring Hawthorne Heights with special guest Bad Luck, will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The location change was made due to potential inclement weather, though due to the ongoing air quality conditions, Albany Events is offering masks on site to attendees.

The performance, like all of the shows in the series, is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the Riverfront Garage at 2 Columbia Street, and the Quackenbush Garage at 25 Orange Street.