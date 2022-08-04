ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The organizers behind Albany’s free Alive at Five concert series have decided to move Thursday’s performance to their rain site, at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch. The final event of the concert series’ 33rd season, the August 4 show, featuring Doug E. Fresh, with DJ Hollyw8d, Ohze, and DJ TGIF, was moved due to a heat advisory.

The signature concert series first launched in 1990, with a performance by folk artist Richie Havens. Since, it has grown to be a summertime staple in the Capital Region.

This year’s season began on June 9 and runs through tonight, August 4. The concerts are held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.

There will be $5 flat-fee parking available at the Riverfront Parking Garage, located at 677 Broadway in Albany. For other parking options, check out Park Albany’s website.