ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Palace Theatre announced Tuesday that Alice Cooper will “shock” Capital Region music lovers when he graces the Albany stage on Friday, September 16. Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that incorporates elements from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock. The stage show featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing with the dark and horror-themed theatrics he’s best known for.

With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. The so-called “architect of shock rock” has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn.

As he finally heads back out on the concert trail this year, Alice insists he’s still motivated to continue touring and recording albums, as well as making time for other projects. His Albany show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on the September night, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets range in cost from $39.50 to $124.50. They are available online through Ticketmaster, or in-person at the Palace Theatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday noon to 4 p.m., as well as select days and hours for events and on sales.