ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for Albany’s 2023 Alive at Five concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs on Thursdays from June 8 to August 3, except June 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The concerts take place at Jennings Landing in Albany. Parking is available at the Riverfront Garage at 2 Columbia Street and Quackenbush Garage at 25 Orange Street for $8 starting at 4 p.m.

Lineup

June 8: Emo Pride Night Hawthorne Heights Bad Luck

June 15: Jam Night Mihali Side B

June 22: Country Night Matt Stell Skeeter Creek

July 6: Rock Night Plush Super 400

July 13: Classic Rock Night Sweet Sly Fox & The Hustlers

July 20: Reggae Night The Skatalites Dr. Jah and the Love Prophets

July 27: Hip-Hop Night Rakim DJ J-Ronin Camtron 5000

August 3: R&B Night Montell Jordan DJ TGIF



No alcohol, coolers, backpacks, bags, containers, packages, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks, glass containers of any kind, recording of performances, or pets will be allowed at the concerts. All Albany parks are tobacco-free. The rain location is under the 787 overpass at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.