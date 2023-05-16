ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for Albany’s 2023 Alive at Five concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs on Thursdays from June 8 to August 3, except June 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The concerts take place at Jennings Landing in Albany. Parking is available at the Riverfront Garage at 2 Columbia Street and Quackenbush Garage at 25 Orange Street for $8 starting at 4 p.m.
Lineup
- June 8: Emo Pride Night
- Hawthorne Heights
- Bad Luck
- June 15: Jam Night
- Mihali
- Side B
- June 22: Country Night
- Matt Stell
- Skeeter Creek
- July 6: Rock Night
- Plush
- Super 400
- July 13: Classic Rock Night
- Sweet
- Sly Fox & The Hustlers
- July 20: Reggae Night
- The Skatalites
- Dr. Jah and the Love Prophets
- July 27: Hip-Hop Night
- Rakim
- DJ J-Ronin
- Camtron 5000
- August 3: R&B Night
- Montell Jordan
- DJ TGIF
No alcohol, coolers, backpacks, bags, containers, packages, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks, glass containers of any kind, recording of performances, or pets will be allowed at the concerts. All Albany parks are tobacco-free. The rain location is under the 787 overpass at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.