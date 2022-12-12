ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their “25 Years in the Blind” tour in support of their latest albums, Our Bande Apart and Unplugged. The rockers have planned a stop at the Palace Theatre for Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m., with a presale through the band’s website beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into

deeper focus,” says frontman Stephan Jenkins. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

Third Eye Blind has been on a mission to restore the kelp ecosystems of the entire California coastline and sequester carbon. Proceeds of each ticket sold will go to SeaTrees, a nonprofit that “directly supports communities and scientists who protect and regenerate blue-carbon coastal ecosystems,” according to its website.

Every dollar raised on Third Eye Blind’s tours has been matched by tech entrepreneur Mark Pincus and his non-profit, Future Self. Since 2017, Third Eye Blind has sought to mitigate the touring industry’s carbon impact and also banned plastic water bottles backstage, saving an estimated 17,000 bottles per tour.

“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California’s lost kelp forest ecosystem,” says SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”

“As surfers, we get to see this vibrant ocean wilderness up close, so it is natural for us to want to protect and restore it,” says Mark Pincus. “Kelp restoration will be a focus of my Future Self initiative, and Stephan and I are excited and inspired to help in regenerating our California coastline.“

A dedicated surfer, one of Jenkins’ first jobs as a teenager was reforesting kelp off the Santa Barbara coast. He adds, “We have a gargantuan natural carbon sequestration mechanism along the entire west coast of the US. We have new technologies and organizations like SeaTrees where people can mitigate their carbon footprint and bring back one of the biggest ecosystems in the world. Kelp grows fast. We can do this now.”

Tickets for the Palace Theatre show range from $39.50 to $79.50. Aside from the Ticketmaster website, tickets can also be purchased at the Palace Theatre Box Office, found at 19 Clinton Avenue, from Monday to Friday noon to 5 p.m.