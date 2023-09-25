ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Pro Musica announced they will be presenting two preview receptions for their 2023-2024 concert season. The events will be hosted at the Albany Institute of History and Art on September 28 and Saratoga Arts on October 1.

Albany Pro Musica’s upcoming season is set to kick off on October 22 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, where the group is based. Both preview receptions will feature performances by APM’s new chamber singers and commentary by maestro Flores-Caraballo.

The receptions will also offer refreshments and access to the art galleries. The Albany event will be a cocktail reception held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the Saratoga event will be a brunch reception held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Albany Institute of History and Art is located at 125 Washington Avenue, and Saratoga Arts is located at 320 Broadway. You can purchase Albany Pro Musica tickets by visiting the group’s website.