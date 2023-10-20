TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Pro Musica will be kicking off their 2023-2024 season this weekend with a performance at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The concert, titled “Legacy”, is scheduled for October 22 at 3 p.m.

The first concert of the chorus’ 43rd season will celebrate their composer-in-residence program, featuring works by APM composers Ola Gjeilo, Donald McCullough and Bradley Ellingboe. The group will perform a series of eclectic and inspiring pieces, while honoring the legacy of APM’s Steve Murray.

The Troy Music Hall is located at 30 Second Street. You can purchase Albany Pro Musica tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.