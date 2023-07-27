TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Pro Musica has released the schedule for their 2023-2024 season. Hosted at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, the first concert of the series is set for October 22.

Regarded as one of the Capital Region’s most prominent choral ensembles, Albany Pro Musica, directed by Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, has received widespread acclaim for their mastery of an eclectic range of genres. The full schedule for their upcoming season is listed below:

APM 2023-2024 Season

October 22, 2023: Legacy

December 17, 2023: The Many Moods of Christmas

March 3, 2024: Seascapes

April 28, 2024: Bach’s Mass in B Minor

Troy Music Hall is located at 30 2nd Street. You can purchase APM season subscriptions and single tickets by visiting the ensemble’s website.