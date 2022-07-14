TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Pro Musica will return to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall stage for its 42nd season in October. This season will feature a diverse slate of musical offerings, along with appearances by esteemed guest artists and the American Modern Ensemble, as well as the Orchestra Pro Musica.

From premieres, to poetry, to peace at a time of war, the season offers comforts and challenges for today’s listener at every level. “Choral music speaks to the heart and conveys the wide range of emotions we all share,” said Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica. “We’re centering our programming around the universal truths of our shared humanity – love, peace, justice, hope. Live classical music is invigorating and inspiring, and the upcoming season will truly capture the human spirit.”

From the poetry of Langston Hughes, to the star stuff that connects us all, to compositions that have comforted generations during times of both joy and crisis, this season’s music is unified by a call to peace. “Now more than ever, Albany Pro Musica’s performances are a balm for our community,” notes Rex Smith, President of APM’s Board of Directors. “Albany Pro Musica continues to demonstrate the importance and relevance of live performance, in our region and beyond.”

Performances:

“Dream a World” – Sunday, October 23, 2022

“The Many Moods of Christmas” – Sunday, December 18, 2022

“Star Song” – Sunday, March 5, 2023

“Music for Peace in a Time of War” – Sunday, May 7, 2023

In addition to the four regular-season concerts, Albany Pro Musica will also appear at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center this summer in performances with the New York City Ballet (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, July 15-16, 2022) and the Philadelphia Orchestra (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, July 20, 2022; Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, August 13, 2022).

More information about each show in the 2022-2023 season, including details about subscriptions and single-ticket purchases, can be found online. Performances will follow the Music Hall’s policies and abide by all state and local regulations regarding large-scale indoor events, including limited capacity, mask-wearing, and socially distanced seating, if applicable.