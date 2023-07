ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP Arena in Albany will be hosting a performance by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The show is scheduled for October 14 at 8 p.m.

The rapper, best known for his songs “Numbers” and “Drowning” will be joined by special guests Toosii & Kaliii. The concert is part of the “Me vs. Myself: The College Tour”.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 21. You can purchase A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie tickets online by visiting the arena’s website.