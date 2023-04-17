SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 98 Degrees, a male R&B group that rose to fame with hits like “Give Me Just One Night,” “Because of You,” and “The Way You Want Me To,” will be performing at the Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady on September 21, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The group, consisting of the all-Ohio-raised Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, and brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, has eight Top 40 singles and has sold over 10 million records. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $75, plus taxes and fees.