TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer, songwriter, and actress Taylor Dayne is coming to Troy. She is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on November 3 at 8 p.m.

Dayne is best known for her debut song “Tell It to My Heart,” which was released in 1987. She is also known for the songs “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love,” and “I’ll Always Love You.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets already went on sale to Troy Music Hall members on Monday. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.