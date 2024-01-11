ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominees for the 2024 Listen Up Awards have been announced. Presented by Rock & Oddities, RadioRadioX and Mirth Films, the awards showcase regional musical talent across a wide array of genres and categories.

The nominees were submitted by the community, and the public can vote for the winners online through February 29 at 11:59 p.m. The celebration of local music will culminate with an award show hosted by Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on March 24 at 3 p.m.

2024 Listen Up Award Nominees

Favorite Alt/Indie Artist:

Anacortez

Galene

Nickopotamus

No Such Things as Ghosts

Favorite Americana Artist:

James Mullen and the Strangers

Kristian Montgomery

Little Saints

Northern Borne

Favorite Blues Artist:

Berkstar

Dealt The Blues

Matt Mirabile

Soul Sky

Favorite Country Artist:

Grit and Whiskey

Kristian Montgomery

Skeeter Creek

Tame the Rooster

Favorite Electronica/Experimental Artist:

Comfort Frequency

I’m Getting The Skeleton

Portyl

UnRendered

Favorite Folk/Bluegrass:

Carolyn Shapiro

Jim Gaudet

Northern Borne

Shannon Tehya

Favorite Grateful Dead Cover Band:

The Deadbeats

Gratefully Yours

Neon Avenue

The Wheel

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist:

Bletzin

Bonus

JB!! Aka Dirty Moses

Reczy

Favorite Irish Artist:

Get Up Jack

Hair of the Dog

Kilashandra

Triskele

Favorite Jam Band:

Ampevene

Dead Man’s Waltz

Glass Pony

Hilltop

Favorite Jazz Artist:

Billy Buono

Ian MacDonald

Joe Barna

Keith Pray

Favorite Metal/Hardcore/Extreme:

Alloy Reign

Brick By Brick

Frozen Sun

Gozer

Favorite Party Band:

Hit-N-Run

Lucid Street

Off The Record

The Refrigerators

Favorite Performing/Recording DJ:

DJ Goodlyfe

DJ HOLLYW8D

DJ Irod

DJ John Brown

Favorite Pop Artist:

IRod and the Auxiliary

Phil Orsini

Shannon Roy

Sydney Worthley

Favorite Prog Rock Artist:

Ampevene

Nickopotamus

Shadow Estate

TV Doctors

Favorite Punk Garage:

Feral Meryl

The Erotics

The Hauntings

VinTri Hill

Favorite RB/Soul/Funk:

Aplo

Donna Tritico Band

Oobleck

The Nolanauts

Favorite Reggae/World Artist:

Dr. Jah & The Love Prophets

Embe Esti

Jordan Taylor Hill

Mixed Roots

Favorite Rock/Hard Rock:

The Broken View

The Hard Luck Souls

Same Old Rat

The William Deuel Band

Favorite Rock Cover Band:

Harmony Rocks

Hit-N-Run

Lucid Street

Out of Office

Favorite Solo/Duo:

Acoustic Inc.

James Mullen

Matty D

Sirsy

Favorite Solo/Duo Covers:

Acoustic Inc.

Gus Unplugged

Jason Irwin

Matty D and Ky McClinton

Best Dressed:

Cait Tizzone

Kevin Brandow

Kristian Montgomery

Norman Fraim

Best Hair and Makeup:

Cait Tizzone

Emo Sea Monster

Joanna Off The Record

Josh Mosh

Most Likely To Fall Off Stage:

Brother T

Cait Tizzone

Ryan Matter

Tommy Love

Most Likely To Owe The Club Money:

Brother T

David Halprin

Johnny Morse

Ryan Matter

The award show will feature multiple live performances. Putnam Place is located at 63 Putnam Street.