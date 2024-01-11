ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominees for the 2024 Listen Up Awards have been announced. Presented by Rock & Oddities, RadioRadioX and Mirth Films, the awards showcase regional musical talent across a wide array of genres and categories.
The nominees were submitted by the community, and the public can vote for the winners online through February 29 at 11:59 p.m. The celebration of local music will culminate with an award show hosted by Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on March 24 at 3 p.m.
2024 Listen Up Award Nominees
Favorite Alt/Indie Artist:
- Anacortez
- Galene
- Nickopotamus
- No Such Things as Ghosts
Favorite Americana Artist:
- James Mullen and the Strangers
- Kristian Montgomery
- Little Saints
- Northern Borne
Favorite Blues Artist:
- Berkstar
- Dealt The Blues
- Matt Mirabile
- Soul Sky
Favorite Country Artist:
- Grit and Whiskey
- Kristian Montgomery
- Skeeter Creek
- Tame the Rooster
Favorite Electronica/Experimental Artist:
- Comfort Frequency
- I’m Getting The Skeleton
- Portyl
- UnRendered
Favorite Folk/Bluegrass:
- Carolyn Shapiro
- Jim Gaudet
- Northern Borne
- Shannon Tehya
Favorite Grateful Dead Cover Band:
- The Deadbeats
- Gratefully Yours
- Neon Avenue
- The Wheel
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist:
- Bletzin
- Bonus
- JB!! Aka Dirty Moses
- Reczy
Favorite Irish Artist:
- Get Up Jack
- Hair of the Dog
- Kilashandra
- Triskele
Favorite Jam Band:
- Ampevene
- Dead Man’s Waltz
- Glass Pony
- Hilltop
Favorite Jazz Artist:
- Billy Buono
- Ian MacDonald
- Joe Barna
- Keith Pray
Favorite Metal/Hardcore/Extreme:
- Alloy Reign
- Brick By Brick
- Frozen Sun
- Gozer
Favorite Party Band:
- Hit-N-Run
- Lucid Street
- Off The Record
- The Refrigerators
Favorite Performing/Recording DJ:
- DJ Goodlyfe
- DJ HOLLYW8D
- DJ Irod
- DJ John Brown
Favorite Pop Artist:
- IRod and the Auxiliary
- Phil Orsini
- Shannon Roy
- Sydney Worthley
Favorite Prog Rock Artist:
- Ampevene
- Nickopotamus
- Shadow Estate
- TV Doctors
Favorite Punk Garage:
- Feral Meryl
- The Erotics
- The Hauntings
- VinTri Hill
Favorite RB/Soul/Funk:
- Aplo
- Donna Tritico Band
- Oobleck
- The Nolanauts
Favorite Reggae/World Artist:
- Dr. Jah & The Love Prophets
- Embe Esti
- Jordan Taylor Hill
- Mixed Roots
Favorite Rock/Hard Rock:
- The Broken View
- The Hard Luck Souls
- Same Old Rat
- The William Deuel Band
Favorite Rock Cover Band:
- Harmony Rocks
- Hit-N-Run
- Lucid Street
- Out of Office
Favorite Solo/Duo:
- Acoustic Inc.
- James Mullen
- Matty D
- Sirsy
Favorite Solo/Duo Covers:
- Acoustic Inc.
- Gus Unplugged
- Jason Irwin
- Matty D and Ky McClinton
Best Dressed:
- Cait Tizzone
- Kevin Brandow
- Kristian Montgomery
- Norman Fraim
Best Hair and Makeup:
- Cait Tizzone
- Emo Sea Monster
- Joanna Off The Record
- Josh Mosh
Most Likely To Fall Off Stage:
- Brother T
- Cait Tizzone
- Ryan Matter
- Tommy Love
Most Likely To Owe The Club Money:
- Brother T
- David Halprin
- Johnny Morse
- Ryan Matter
The award show will feature multiple live performances. Putnam Place is located at 63 Putnam Street.