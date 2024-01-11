ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominees for the 2024 Listen Up Awards have been announced. Presented by Rock & Oddities, RadioRadioX and Mirth Films, the awards showcase regional musical talent across a wide array of genres and categories.

The nominees were submitted by the community, and the public can vote for the winners online through February 29 at 11:59 p.m. The celebration of local music will culminate with an award show hosted by Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on March 24 at 3 p.m.

2024 Listen Up Award Nominees

Favorite Alt/Indie Artist:

  • Anacortez
  • Galene
  • Nickopotamus
  • No Such Things as Ghosts

Favorite Americana Artist:

  • James Mullen and the Strangers
  • Kristian Montgomery
  • Little Saints
  • Northern Borne

Favorite Blues Artist:

  • Berkstar
  • Dealt The Blues
  • Matt Mirabile
  • Soul Sky

Favorite Country Artist:

  • Grit and Whiskey
  • Kristian Montgomery
  • Skeeter Creek
  • Tame the Rooster

Favorite Electronica/Experimental Artist:

  • Comfort Frequency
  • I’m Getting The Skeleton
  • Portyl
  • UnRendered

Favorite Folk/Bluegrass:

  • Carolyn Shapiro
  • Jim Gaudet
  • Northern Borne
  • Shannon Tehya

Favorite Grateful Dead Cover Band:

  • The Deadbeats
  • Gratefully Yours
  • Neon Avenue
  • The Wheel

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist:

  • Bletzin
  • Bonus
  • JB!! Aka Dirty Moses
  • Reczy

Favorite Irish Artist:

  • Get Up Jack
  • Hair of the Dog
  • Kilashandra
  • Triskele

Favorite Jam Band:

  • Ampevene
  • Dead Man’s Waltz
  • Glass Pony
  • Hilltop

Favorite Jazz Artist:

  • Billy Buono
  • Ian MacDonald
  • Joe Barna
  • Keith Pray

Favorite Metal/Hardcore/Extreme:

  • Alloy Reign
  • Brick By Brick
  • Frozen Sun
  • Gozer

Favorite Party Band:

  • Hit-N-Run
  • Lucid Street
  • Off The Record
  • The Refrigerators

Favorite Performing/Recording DJ:

  • DJ Goodlyfe
  • DJ HOLLYW8D
  • DJ Irod
  • DJ John Brown

Favorite Pop Artist:

  • IRod and the Auxiliary
  • Phil Orsini
  • Shannon Roy
  • Sydney Worthley

Favorite Prog Rock Artist:

  • Ampevene
  • Nickopotamus
  • Shadow Estate
  • TV Doctors

Favorite Punk Garage:

  • Feral Meryl
  • The Erotics
  • The Hauntings
  • VinTri Hill

Favorite RB/Soul/Funk:

  • Aplo
  • Donna Tritico Band
  • Oobleck
  • The Nolanauts

Favorite Reggae/World Artist:

  • Dr. Jah & The Love Prophets
  • Embe Esti
  • Jordan Taylor Hill
  • Mixed Roots

Favorite Rock/Hard Rock:

  • The Broken View
  • The Hard Luck Souls
  • Same Old Rat
  • The William Deuel Band

Favorite Rock Cover Band:

  • Harmony Rocks
  • Hit-N-Run
  • Lucid Street
  • Out of Office

Favorite Solo/Duo:

  • Acoustic Inc.
  • James Mullen
  • Matty D
  • Sirsy

Favorite Solo/Duo Covers:

  • Acoustic Inc.
  • Gus Unplugged
  • Jason Irwin
  • Matty D and Ky McClinton

Best Dressed:

  • Cait Tizzone
  • Kevin Brandow
  • Kristian Montgomery
  • Norman Fraim

Best Hair and Makeup:

  • Cait Tizzone
  • Emo Sea Monster
  • Joanna Off The Record
  • Josh Mosh

Most Likely To Fall Off Stage:

  • Brother T
  • Cait Tizzone
  • Ryan Matter
  • Tommy Love

Most Likely To Owe The Club Money:

  • Brother T
  • David Halprin
  • Johnny Morse
  • Ryan Matter

The award show will feature multiple live performances. Putnam Place is located at 63 Putnam Street.