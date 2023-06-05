COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 “Concerts at the Crossings” lineup has been announced. The free concerts take place at the Crossings Park gazebo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Colonie.
Lineup
- July 6: New York Players
- July 13: Edge of Town
- July 20: Georgie Wonders Band
- July 27: Lustre Kings
- August 3: Big Sky Country
- August 10: Body & Soul
- August 17: Garland Nelson: Reflections
- August 24: Hammerhead Horns
- August 31: Spirit of Johnny Cash
The concerts are rain or shine. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, and dancing partners to the events. The concert series is sponsored by ANJO Construction.