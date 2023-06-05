COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 “Concerts at the Crossings” lineup has been announced. The free concerts take place at the Crossings Park gazebo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Colonie.

Lineup

July 6: New York Players

July 13: Edge of Town

July 20: Georgie Wonders Band

July 27: Lustre Kings

August 3: Big Sky Country

August 10: Body & Soul

August 17: Garland Nelson: Reflections

August 24: Hammerhead Horns

August 31: Spirit of Johnny Cash

The concerts are rain or shine. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, and dancing partners to the events. The concert series is sponsored by ANJO Construction.