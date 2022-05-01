COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Bill Keeler of Cohoes announced Sunday that the 2022 “Rock the Block” concert schedule has been released. “Rock the Block” is a free, eight-week concert series held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Canal Square (72 Remsen Street) throughout the months of June, July, and the beginning of August.

2022 Lineup:

June 16 – The Refrigerators

June 23 – Big Sky Country

June 30 – Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

July 7 – That 80’s Band

July 14 – Aquanett

July 21 – Skeeter Creek

July 28 – Hammer of the Gods (The Led Zeppelin Experience)

August 4 – Berkstar

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at all concerts. Remember to bring your own lawn chair! Mayor Keeler promises- “it’s going to be a great summer!”