COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Bill Keeler of Cohoes announced Sunday that the 2022 “Rock the Block” concert schedule has been released. “Rock the Block” is a free, eight-week concert series held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Canal Square (72 Remsen Street) throughout the months of June, July, and the beginning of August.
2022 Lineup:
- June 16 – The Refrigerators
- June 23 – Big Sky Country
- June 30 – Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
- July 7 – That 80’s Band
- July 14 – Aquanett
- July 21 – Skeeter Creek
- July 28 – Hammer of the Gods (The Led Zeppelin Experience)
- August 4 – Berkstar
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at all concerts. Remember to bring your own lawn chair! Mayor Keeler promises- “it’s going to be a great summer!”