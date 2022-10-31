The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will welcome Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding in February 2023. (Photo: Troy Savings Bank Music Hall)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will welcome Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding in February 2023. The duo will be celebrating the release of their new album, “Alive at the Village Vanguard.”

The performance will feature songs from the Great American Songbook, music from Brazil, and jazz compositions including several penned by Hersch. “The remarkable chemistry of their partnership is deep, truly exhilarating, and not to be missed,” a spokesperson for Troy Savings Bank Music Hall said.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, October 31 to Music Hall members. Anyone can become a member and gain access to the pre-sale.

Single tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, November 3, at 10 a.m. via phone, (518) 273-0038, in person, or online. The show will be held Sunday, February 5, at 7:30 p.m.