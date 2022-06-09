CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The show will go on for a local theater company that had its set vandalized. The Not So Common Players received a call Wednesday afternoon that hundreds of dollars worth of damage had been caused to their set at Clifton Park Commons.

The group is currently performing “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” The show was delayed about two years because of the pandemic.

Damage was done to doors and walls on their set, which threatened to put them on hold again. But dozens in the community rallied to help them rebuild in time for Thursday night’s show.

No one is in custody for the vandalism. New York State Police are investigating.