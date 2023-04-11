MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In preparation for Earth Day, Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful, a six-county affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is hosting six clean-up days around the Mohawk Valley region. The events are intended to bring awareness and encourage residents to host clean-up activities starting on Earth Day on April 22.

During the six events, registered teams hosting a clean-up can pick up supplies. Volunteers are encouraged to join any of the following events:

Monday, April 17

11 a.m. Train Station, West Fulton Street, Gloversville

2 p.m. Veteran’s Park, 135 Locust Ave, Amsterdam

Tuesday, April 18

10 a.m. Bellamy Harbor, 139 E. Whitesboro St., Rome

2 p.m. BME/Hummels; 5 Ann St., Mohawk

Wednesday, April 19

11 a.m. Oneonta City Hall; 258 Main Street, Oneonta

2 p.m. SEEC Office; 287 Main Street, Schoharie

On April 22, the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual regional clean-up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers can pick up garbage bags and gloves at the Gloversville Chamber office (2 N. Main Street, Gloversville) the week of April 17.

For more information on the six community clean-up days, click here or call (315) 866-4671. To register for the regional clean-up on April 22, click here.