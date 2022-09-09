SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.

Everything from booths to a dunk tank hits 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As any block party should be, the celebration will mainly be outdoors. Most activities will be held on Moreau Community Center property, with some on New Street, which will remain closed throughout the celebration.

“This event is always so much fun for the community, and an important awareness and fundraising event for the center,” said Executive Director Donna Nichols. “We kick off the event on Friday night with a viewing of the huge display of basket raffles. We are so appreciative of all the sponsors and donors who support the event every year. It’s so much fun.”

The whole party benefits the center, which is housed inside a former church in South Glens Falls. It operates programs including a teen program and a Skills4Life career development program. The block party is hosted in cooperation with Carriage Traders, a used car and truck dealership locally owned in South Glens Falls.

Vendors are still being sought for Saturday’s festivities. Moreau Community Center marketing director Cheryl Lawyer can be reached at (518) 792-6007, et. 16, for more information.