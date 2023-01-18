COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie high school iCare students are hosting its annual chili cook-off event. The event benefits Safe Harbour, iCare’s partner in creating awareness and support for at-risk youth who have been trafficked, sexually exploited, or at risk of victimization.

The iCare team invites the south colonie community to their annual chili cook-off. The event will take place on Friday, January 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Colonie Village Family Recreation Center, 3 Thunder Road. Tickets are $10 per person or $20 for a family of three or more.

Colonie high school describes iCare as an initiative where faculty and students could have a common forum to express and affect change for the better of the school community. The goal is for adults and students to understand and enact the ideologies of integrity, community, accountability, respect, and empathy as defined through the many interactive teachings of iCARE character and community workshops.

South Colonie Superintendent Dr. David Perry, Executive Principal Thomas Kachadurian, Associate Principal Brian Scalzo, Emily Terry, Ella Irons, John Malagrida, iCARE student representatives will be available to speak to the press. Participating organizations include, Fuller Road Fire Department, Stanford Heights Fire Department, Colonie High School PTA, Board of Education, Midway Fire Department, Colonie PD, Albany County Sheriffs, West Albany Fire Department, The Justice Center of Albany, Colonie Village Fire Department. Judges include Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, own Councilman Alvin Gamble, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Perry, School Board President Brian Casey, Spectrum News Anchor Julie Chapman, Colonie Chief of Police Michael Woods, Assemblymember Phil Steck, NYS Troopers Assistant Deputy Superintendent R. Christopher West