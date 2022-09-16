COHOES,N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from two local elementary schools had the chance to spend time with their fathers and father figures before class on Friday. The Cohoes Mentor Walk was held at Veterans Memorial Park.

Students from Harmony Hill School and Abram Lansing Elementary School were joined by fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins, and other men in the community. School leaders said it’s enjoyable for the kids and the adults.

“And we often hear from the dads that it’s nice to have 20 minutes of time that’s just focused on them and their children or them and their uncles and whatever the tie might be,” Abram Lansing Principal Cliff Bird said.

The Mentor Walk started six years ago to encourage fathers to become more involved in their children’s education.