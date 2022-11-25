COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
Attendees can visit 14 different Cohoes restaurants to try soup samples and then vote on their favorites. Tickets are $10 and can be found on the Explore Cohoes website. Tickets can also be purchased in front of the Cohoes Music Hall at 58 Remsen Street.
Participating restaurants
- Anthony’s Italian Restaurant
- Bye-i Brewing
- Cafe con Mel
- Che Bog
- Donnie Magoo’s
- Nelly’s Treats
- Signal 30 BBQ
- Spindles Wine Bar
- Spindle City Pizza
- Soul in a Bowl
- Table 41 Brewing
- The Daisy
- Tobacco Island
- Sweet Happy Days
Saturday also kicks off Cohoes’ month-long Holiday Market, which features Santa Claus and merchandise from local artisans. The market takes place at Canal Square Park, Silliman Park, and at the corner of White and Remsen Street.
The Holiday Market is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It runs through December 23.