COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Attendees can visit 14 different Cohoes restaurants to try soup samples and then vote on their favorites. Tickets are $10 and can be found on the Explore Cohoes website. Tickets can also be purchased in front of the Cohoes Music Hall at 58 Remsen Street.

Participating restaurants

Anthony’s Italian Restaurant

Bye-i Brewing

Cafe con Mel

Che Bog

Donnie Magoo’s

Nelly’s Treats

Signal 30 BBQ

Spindles Wine Bar

Spindle City Pizza

Soul in a Bowl

Table 41 Brewing

The Daisy

Tobacco Island

Sweet Happy Days

Saturday also kicks off Cohoes’ month-long Holiday Market, which features Santa Claus and merchandise from local artisans. The market takes place at Canal Square Park, Silliman Park, and at the corner of White and Remsen Street.

The Holiday Market is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It runs through December 23.