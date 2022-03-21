ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Monday, March 21 through Wednesday, March 23. Code Blue is a humanitarian cold-weather program designed to reduce barriers for homeless people seeking shelter and is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.

Every Social Services District in New York State is required to operate a homeless Code Blue Program, and homeless people have the right to be served within their communities. If you see someone in your New York County in need of assistance, contact your local homeless providers for more information.