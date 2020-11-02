NEWS10 ABC and Fox23 would like to thank our partner MVP Health Care along with National Cleaners Association for supporting the Coats for Kids drive. A big THANK YOU to our viewers for your donations of gently used coats to participating dry cleaners, and online donations for new coats. This is truly a community effort that will help keep kids in need warm during the long winter months. If you would like to receive a coat, please contact one of the locations listed below. Coats will be available while supplies last.

Distribution Centers

***Please call ahead, as hours of service may be curtailed at this time***

Albany County

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region – 15 Trinity Place, Albany – (518) 449-5155

Schenectady County

City Mission – 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady – (518) 346-2275

Rensselaer County

Community Warehouse – 19 Church Street, Melrose – (518) 687-1018

Commission on Economic Opportunity for the Greater Capital Region – 2328 5th Avenue, Troy – (518) 272-6012

Columbia County

The Second Show – 519 Warren Street, Hudson – (518) 828-2990

Fulton/Montgomery Counties

Fulmont Community Action – Riverfront Center, Amsterdam – (518) 842-0790

Fulmont Community Action – 200 Canal Street, Fort Plain – (518) 993-3230

Fulmont Community Action – 53 Church Street, Gloversville – (518) 725-7110

Fulmont Community Action – 202 North 3rd Street, Northville – (518) 863-2177

Fulmont Community Action – 20 Park Street – County Annex Bldg, Fonda – (518) 853-8356

Saratoga County

Economic Opportunity Council – 39 Bath Street, Ballston Spa – (518) 288-3206

Franklin Community Center – 10 Franklin Street, Saratoga Springs – (518) 587-9826

Warren-Hamilton Counties

Warren-Hamilton Community Action Agency – 190 Maple Avenue, Glens Falls – (518) 793-0636

Washington County