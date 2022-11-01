ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Coats for Kids’ is in full swing! In partnership with MVP Health Care, we’re on a mission to make sure local kids and teens in need stay warm this winter.

On Monday, team members from MVP Health Care drove around the Capital Region to drop off donations of coats to community organizations, like RIISE and Capital District Latinos. Since NEWS10 kicked off the campaign at Colonie Center, MVP Health Care has been returning those donations right back to the community.

From now through November 6th, you can bring gently-used or new coats to dry cleaner locations across the area for our annual NEWS10 ‘Coats for Kids’ drive. Donations towards the purchase of new coats can be made online until the middle of November.