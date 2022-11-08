CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community funding organization benefitting groups in Clifton Park has announced who will be getting funding and aid for 2022. The Clifton Park Community Action Fund announced its 2022 award winners on Tuesday.
The fund operates on the dime of can and bottle donations. In 2019, the action fund was founded by Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Parrett, based on an influx of cash-redeemable cans and bottles found at the Clifton Park Transfer Station. In the years since, those cans and bottles have been redeemed, and their values used as part of a fund benefitting the town.
This week, the Community Action Fund Committee’s recommendations for $10,000 in funds were approved by the Town Board. Recipients include:
- Band Boosters of Shenendehowa
- $200
- Funds will be used to support the Shenendehowa Color Guard
- Shenendehowa Rotary Club
- $300
- Funds will be used to purchase dictionaries for students
- The Community Hospice Foundation
- $250
- Funds will be used to purchase therapy tools for use in children’s therapy and counseling
- Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466
- $400
- Funds for the restoration of the McGaffin Trail Zen Maze
- Friends of Historic Grooms Tavern
- $250
- Funds will be used to do work on the tavern, as well as the blacksmith shop and grange, along with installing a new events sign outside
- Boy Scouts of American Troop 4006
- $210
- Funds will be used for an educational composting project
- Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466
- $450
- Support of Veterans events, Elktoberfest, playground equipment
- Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Troop 2058
- $425
- Purchase of personal care and toiletry kits
- St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation
- $250
- Monthly programs for residents at Saratoga County History Center
- Faith Food Pantry
- $100
- Funds to train volunteers
- Friends of Music Shenendehowa
- $400
- Funding for music programs, entrance fees, mini-grants and teacher requests
- Cub Scout Pack 4045
- $250
- Purchase of camp cooking gear
- St. Edward the Confessor Church
- $500
- Improvements to community garden upkeep
- Nicole’s Hope, Inc.
- $250
- Providing three families with Christmas gifts and meals
- Hi-5 Sports, Inc.
- $250
- Rental fee coverage for the basketball program
- Clifton Park Village Cemetery Association
- $400
- Replacement of a garden shed
- Clifton Park Baseball-12U Team
- $200
- Funds to send the team to the Cooperstown All Star Village training and competition
- Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Corps
- $315
- Purchase of lockboxes at apartment complexes
- Shenendehowa Dollars for Scholars
- $400
- Support of scholarships for graduating students
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 4030B
- $400
- Funds for winter and spring camping, apparel and service projects
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 4030G
- $400
- Funds for winter and spring camping, apparel and service projects
- Boy Scouts of American Troop 4045
- $250
- Equipment for Fall Scouting food drive
- Shenendehowa Neighbors Connecting, Inc.
- $250
- Marketing and membership recruitment
- Southern Saratoga County Chamber Angels, Inc.
- $400
- Purchase of children’s gifts
- Holland FunHab, Inc.
- $250
- Sensory program equipment
- Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York – Lizzie Andrus
- $400
- School meal debt relief program at Shenendehowa Central School District
- Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York – Emily Strife
- $400
- Construction of bat houses and bee hotels
- Clifton Park Youth Hockey
- $200
- BBQ fundraiser
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
- $250
- Repairs and modifications for a low-income Clifton Park family’s home
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 3083
- $400
- Improvements to equipment trailer
- Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Bronze Award Project
- $400
- Supplies for a healthy nutrition day at Cheryl’s Lodge
- St. Edward the Confessor Church
- $200
- Funds for shirts for scouts and event leaders