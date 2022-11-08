CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community funding organization benefitting groups in Clifton Park has announced who will be getting funding and aid for 2022. The Clifton Park Community Action Fund announced its 2022 award winners on Tuesday.

The fund operates on the dime of can and bottle donations. In 2019, the action fund was founded by Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Parrett, based on an influx of cash-redeemable cans and bottles found at the Clifton Park Transfer Station. In the years since, those cans and bottles have been redeemed, and their values used as part of a fund benefitting the town.

This week, the Community Action Fund Committee’s recommendations for $10,000 in funds were approved by the Town Board. Recipients include:

Band Boosters of Shenendehowa $200 Funds will be used to support the Shenendehowa Color Guard

Shenendehowa Rotary Club $300 Funds will be used to purchase dictionaries for students

The Community Hospice Foundation $250 Funds will be used to purchase therapy tools for use in children’s therapy and counseling

Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466 $400 Funds for the restoration of the McGaffin Trail Zen Maze

Friends of Historic Grooms Tavern $250 Funds will be used to do work on the tavern, as well as the blacksmith shop and grange, along with installing a new events sign outside



Boy Scouts of American Troop 4006 $210 Funds will be used for an educational composting project

Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466 $450 Support of Veterans events, Elktoberfest, playground equipment

Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Troop 2058 $425 Purchase of personal care and toiletry kits

St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation $250 Monthly programs for residents at Saratoga County History Center

Faith Food Pantry $100 Funds to train volunteers

Friends of Music Shenendehowa $400 Funding for music programs, entrance fees, mini-grants and teacher requests

Cub Scout Pack 4045 $250 Purchase of camp cooking gear



St. Edward the Confessor Church $500 Improvements to community garden upkeep

Nicole’s Hope, Inc. $250 Providing three families with Christmas gifts and meals

Hi-5 Sports, Inc. $250 Rental fee coverage for the basketball program

Clifton Park Village Cemetery Association $400 Replacement of a garden shed

Clifton Park Baseball-12U Team $200 Funds to send the team to the Cooperstown All Star Village training and competition

Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Corps $315 Purchase of lockboxes at apartment complexes

Shenendehowa Dollars for Scholars $400 Support of scholarships for graduating students

Boy Scouts of America Troop 4030B $400 Funds for winter and spring camping, apparel and service projects

Boy Scouts of America Troop 4030G $400 Funds for winter and spring camping, apparel and service projects

Boy Scouts of American Troop 4045 $250 Equipment for Fall Scouting food drive



Shenendehowa Neighbors Connecting, Inc. $250 Marketing and membership recruitment

Southern Saratoga County Chamber Angels, Inc. $400 Purchase of children’s gifts

Holland FunHab, Inc. $250 Sensory program equipment

Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York – Lizzie Andrus $400 School meal debt relief program at Shenendehowa Central School District

Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York – Emily Strife $400 Construction of bat houses and bee hotels

Clifton Park Youth Hockey $200 BBQ fundraiser

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County $250 Repairs and modifications for a low-income Clifton Park family’s home

