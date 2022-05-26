TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced the release of the City of Troy’s 2022 summer event schedule. The event season runs from June through September.

The summer events will feature a jam-packed calendar of live music, cultural celebrations, food festivals, and sporting events. The event season will have signature events from the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District, the 20th season of Tri-City ValleyCats, and other special events in neighborhoods across Troy.

Events included:

Rockin’ on the River

Riverfest

Summer Square

The Hidden Garden Tour

Veg Out Vegan Food Festival

Circus in the Park

Barker Park Kids!

Troy Waterfront Farmers Market

Power Park Concert Series July 9 – Stevie Nicks Tribute / Tom Petty Tribute w/s/g Emerald City July 16 – Tom Atkins & Berkstar (Guitar Wars) July 23 – Chain Reaction (Rock Anthem Night) July 30 – Nite Train (Blues Night) August 6 – M16 (Ultimate Rock Night) August 13 – The Accents (Dance Party Night #1) August 20 – Ten Most Wanted (Dance Party Night #2) August 27 – Brian Kane’s Beginning (Veterans Night)

Fitness in the Park

And much more!

Deputy Mayor Christopher Nolin encourages the community to make Troy a part of their summer plans. Attendees are recommended to bring their lawn chairs.