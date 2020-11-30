Cider Belly Doughnuts, Boys & Girls Club to sell donuts to raise money for children, families impacted by COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany-based artisan doughnut shop, Cider Belly Doughnuts, has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) to sell blue doughnuts to raise money for those impacted by COVID-19. The blue doughnut is Cider Belly’s apple cider donut topped with blue vanilla frosting and sprinkles.

The doughnuts sell for $2, with half of the proceeds being donated to the BGCCA in support of their Giving Tuesday campaign, “Whatever It Takes.”

“We know that COVID-19 has created more challenges for families in the Capital Region. We are happy to team up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, an organization that has stepped up for the children and families in the area during this difficult year,” shares Andy, co-owner of Cider Belly Doughnuts.

Funds raised by the initiative will support the various programs that the BGCCA provides on weekdays for 1,800 children across 17 locations. These include pre-k, teen development services, afterschool programming, and meal distribution.

Additionally, food insecurity has heightened due to the pandemic, impacting many children and families served by the BGCCA. Since March, the BGCCA has served over 349,000 meals and counting.

“Local partnerships are the backbone of our organization,” said Justin Reuter, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. “It is really powerful when organizations in the area come together to support the community.”

The BGCCA is relying on community generosity to help them reach their Giving Tuesday goal of $25,000.

The local collaboration will be available starting at 8 a.m. at Cider Belly’s North Pearl location on [Giving] Tuesday, December 1 and will be available through Sunday, December 6.