ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Christmas Land in Altamont opened for its eighth season. The 60-acre destination is a holiday attraction that invites local families to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

According to Michelle Annese, co-founder of Christmas Land, the attraction is geared “toward all age groups connecting families and communities in bringing back the spirit of Christmas.”

Christmas Land is open from now until Dec. 17, 2023. The attraction is open Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays, Dec. 1-Dec. 22, the gift shop, bakery, music and fire pit are open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (no kids activities available).

For details about passports and booking time with Santa, visit their website.