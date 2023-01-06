LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If getting fit is one of your goals for 2023, Her Strength Studio Founder Nora Matthew and her team of coaches want to help you find your inner strength. Because working out is more fun with a partner, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson teamed up with Christina Arangio to give them a visit and break a sweat!

Her Strength Studio offers one-on-one training, good for beginners dipping their toes in the strength training pool. They also have pregnancy fitness programs, small group training and group classes.

Her Strength Studio is offering promotions for 2023, including a first trial month for only $29, followed by $169 per month! *Group classes only, new client & returning clients only, must claim by 1/31/23.

Her Strength Studio is located at 356 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. The studio will be moving into a bigger space later this year.