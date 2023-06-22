GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Life hasn’t been the same for Kyle Stickles from Ghent who went viral after announcing the first round draft pick for the New York Jets earlier this year. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson checks in with the teen to see how life has changed for the 14 year old.

Kyle has been battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer, since 2020. He is currently in remission and will be declared cancer-free after five years of clear scans.

Jim Giordano and Deb Benzinger, from Make-A-Wish, have been working with the family since May 2021 to fulfill Kyle’s wish of announcing the first round draft pick for the Jets in Kansas City. Leading up to the announcement, he practiced a lot in the comfort of his room.