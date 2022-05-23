GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glenville YMCA is holding its annual Safety Around Water Day for Schenectady City School students on May 26. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drowning is the number one cause of injury-related death among children between the ages of 1 and 5 and the second leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 says Emily Lang, Director of Marketing for the Capital District YMCA. The YMCA provides children across the U.S. with access to swim lessons and water safety education.

During this day, students will learn: