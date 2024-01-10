CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pickleball Instructor Susan Comito was recently named the “Best Pickleball Instructor” in the Capital Region by Pickleball518. The retired physical education teacher worked at South Colonie Central School District for more than 30 years.

Comito has won national acclaim as a women’s singles and doubles pickleball player. Among her accolades, she holds the titles of 2023 women’s singles senior national champion and was a silver medalist for mixed doubles at the 2023 senior National Championship. She won a gold medal in pickleball at the 2023 Senior Olympics.

“She has that great x-factor quality that people just want to play with her, be around her, people want to learn from her, people want to compete against her,” said Jennifer Kendrick, who oversees pickleball programming for Capital District YMCA.

Kendrick is not only Comito’s doubles partner, she’s also her CDYMCA colleague and friend. On Thursday, the duo will head to Texas to compete together in doubles at the World Pickleball Tour Amateur Invitational Championship.

If you’re interested in learning how to play the sport, the Capital District YMCA offers “Intro to Pickleball” on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. at their Southern Saratoga YMCA location in Clifton Park. The class is free for CDYMCA members and a $20 drop-in rate for non members.