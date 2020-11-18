CDTA rolls out newest mobility option to the Capital Region

Community
Posted: / Updated:
Blue Line Bus

The new Blue Line bus – connecting Albany’s South End to Menands, Watervliet, Troy, Cohoes, and Waterford

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network is expanding with a second line that travels along the “River Corridor.” This will connect neighborhoods, downtown, and employment centers in communities adjacent to the Hudson River.

The 16-mile BRT “Blue Line” will provide enhanced service from Albany’s South End to Menands, Watervliet, Troy, Cohoes, and Waterford.

CDTA will formally introduce and kick-off this service to the community. The event will include federal, state, and local elected officials as well as partners that were integral in the project.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
  • Location: CDTA BRT Station at 4th and Congress, Troy (100 Congress Street, Troy)
  • Time: 10:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report