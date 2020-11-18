CDTA rolls out newest mobility option to the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network is expanding with a second line that travels along the “River Corridor.” This will connect neighborhoods, downtown, and employment centers in communities adjacent to the Hudson River.
The 16-mile BRT “Blue Line” will provide enhanced service from Albany’s South End to Menands, Watervliet, Troy, Cohoes, and Waterford.
CDTA will formally introduce and kick-off this service to the community. The event will include federal, state, and local elected officials as well as partners that were integral in the project.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
- Location: CDTA BRT Station at 4th and Congress, Troy (100 Congress Street, Troy)
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
