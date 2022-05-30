TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge raised $31,188 for Oakwood Community Center. Race organizers will present the donation at 10:00 a.m. on June 1.

On Thursday evening, nearly 5,000 runners and walkers descended on the Empire State Plaza for the first CDPHP WorkForce Team Challenge held in downtown Albany since 2019. Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused, and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York.

Proceeds will be used to support the Oakwood Techniques program, which exposes local students to a variety of genres/styles of dance, music, and theatre to lay a foundation for a lifelong love of the arts, as well as a solid understanding of how the performing arts can be used as a form of self-expression. The Oakwood Community Center envisions a city where strangers become neighbors, and neighbors join together for the common good.