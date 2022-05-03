ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weather is gradually becoming springlike, with cold rain on Monday turning to temperatures in the 60s expected for some of Tuesday. That means it’s bike weather, and CDPHP’s Cycle! program is back just in time – with new features, and more places to rent a ride.

CDPHP Cycle!’s sixth season gets going on Wednesday, May 4, and brings with it more bikes in more places. The program stations rental bikes in communities like Albany, Schenectady, and Glens Falls, letting riders use an app or credit card to hop on and take a ride. This summer, Menands and Watervliet are getting their own bright green fleets.

“CDPHP Cycle! continues to be a valuable mobility option for our region, particularly as a healthier alternative to driving short or even more lengthy distances,” said President and CEO of CDPHP, Dr. John D. Bennett. “The expansion of the program to connect even more areas in Watervliet and Menands will undoubtedly attract more riders. I commend our partners at CDTA for finding new and innovative ways to keep moving CDPHP Cycle! forward.”

Watervliet bike stations will be located at Watervliet City Hall and Hudson Shores Park. In Menands, bikes can be found at Ganser Smith Park and Broadway Menands at Morgan Linen.

That’s not the only place getting more wheels on the road this summer. In 2021, Warren County welcomed CDPHP Cycle! to Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George, taking a more regional approach to better fit the many interconnected smaller communities in the northern region, and to capitalize on the Warren County Bikeway trail.

After a strong first year, the Warren County area is getting 12 more bikes for 2022, as well as a new rental station located at Crandall Park in Glens Falls. Other stops in the area include City Hall and Glens Falls Hospital, as well as Sprinkles Ice Cream along the county bikeway in Queensbury, and Beach Road in Lake George. CDPHP will have over 400 bikes out and ready to ride at the start of the season, to be bumped up to 500 by later in the summer.

The program is also introducing a new way to rent a ride. A new QR code on bikes can be scanned by phones, allowing for a quicker process to get the pedals spinning. The program is operated in partnership with the Capital District Transportation Authority.

“CDPHP Cycle! has become an important service offering in the CDTA mobility menu, allowing us to

move more people to more places, in the way they want to move,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “I

look forward to another successful season with our partners at CDPHP in showcasing all that our

beautiful region has to offer.”

A CDPHP Cycle! season pass can be purchased early for $65 for the season. Other prices include $5 per hour, $15 per month, or $85 for the season after the early bird period has ended. CDPHP has a full location map online.