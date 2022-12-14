SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill animal sanctuary is hosting a caroling with the cow’s holiday event on Saturday, December 17. The event will truly bring Christmas moo-sic to your ears!

Guests will be able to celebrate the season with Daisy, Darwin, Zsa Zsa, and Patty who are all rescued cows that live at the sanctuary. Cocoa, cider, cookies, and snacks will able be provided. Tickets must be reserved in advance and can be bought online at the Catskill animal sanctuary website. The caroling starts at 1 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Catskill animal sanctuary, 316 Old Stae Road, Saugerties.