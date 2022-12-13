GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food pantries are well known for their work helping people who are hungry, but have you heard of “caring closets?” Over the past year, caring closets have popped up in every school in the Guilderland district.

The closets are filled with hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and shampoo. They’re all donated, and any student is welcome to take what they need free of charge.

Now, a new caring closet for the community at large is open to the public.

“We are literally located right next door to the Guilderland Food Pantry,” Founder and Exec. Dir. Amanda Beedle said. “We share a wall, and people don’t realize if they’re food insecure, they’re hygiene insecure as well. So we are providing something for people that wasn’t there before in a more expansive manner.”

Anyone who wishes to donate or is in need of hygiene products can visit the Caring Closet on Facebook.