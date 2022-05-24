ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital District Scottish Games Pipe Band and Solo Piping & Drumming registrations will be available on May 27 at noon. Advance sale tickets will be available on June 1.

Pipe and drum sections are judged separately. A band’s total score is computed by weighing the judge’s individual scores: 50% piping, 25% drumming and 25% ensemble. Pipe band judges look for a true sound, with all instruments sounding as one.

Other events such as a Scottish breed dog show, highland athletics, stage bands and entertainment, and much more will be available. All registrations and advance sale tickets will be available.