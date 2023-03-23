CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Packet pickup for the Capital Cup for Kids hockey event took place Thursday. The fundraiser will take place at the Capital Arena in Clifton Park from April 25 to April 30.

More than 400 players on 28 teams will be competing for the cup this year. Players picked up their fundraising packets on Thursday and met some of the kids who are honorary captains during the event.

It raises money for several organizations, including Building on Love and Make a Wish of Northeastern New York. The event has a fundraising goal of $175,000.