MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County are launching a new initiative, the Canoe Planter Trail, on Sunday, June 26, which is National Canoe Day. The majority of the funding for the project comes from the Stewart’s Holiday Match program.

The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park organized youth groups in the area to each adopt a canoe, after the park’s manager, Al LaFountain, found them behind a shed in the park. Each group has come up with designs that they have implemented on their boat.

The canoes are now in the process of being placed around the park and used as planters by Master Gardeners from the Friends Group while meeting the requirements needed to plant within a State Park (no fertilizers, no pesticides, no invasive plants, etc.).

Groups that participated: