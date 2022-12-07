CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of local kids will receive bikes for Christmas thanks to the hard work of some waste management employees. Workers from Clifton Park-based County Waste and Recycling assembled more than 150 bicycles on Wednesday during their annual “Christmas Promise” event.

The bikes, along with helmets, will go to several local charities. For many of the kids, these bikes are their very first, which makes the donation a game changer for the kids and their parents.

“A lot of parents come to us and say, ‘We can’t afford to buy our kids’ bikes,'” Northern Rivers Family of Services Dir. of Development Stephanie Douglas said. “They only have the opportunity to ride them when they’re at our early learning center, and so to be able to send bikes home with them is truly amazing.”

Christmas Promise is in its tenth year. More than 1,500 bikes have been donated.