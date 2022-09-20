TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local preschool and daycare held a bubble party on Tuesday to celebrate the new school year. A Child’s Place at Unity House in Troy invited both kids and their parents and guardians.

Organizers said it’s fun for everyone.

“Having an activity like this breaks up their day, allows them to have good social experiences with each other, and it gives the parents an opportunity to come back and socialize after being through COVID for the last few years and not being able to attend events like these,” Dir. of Domestic Violence Services Tabitha Dunn said.

Unity House is also planning an open house, a Halloween celebration in October, and other community events through out the school year.