ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CAP COM and SEFCU united as Broadview Federal Credit Union (FCU) made a huge effort to support the community through its holiday-sharing program this year. The program raised more than $200,000 so far for nonprofit organizations.

Through the holiday sharing program, the money raised will be used to purchase and wrap gifts that will then be donated to more than 95 nonprofit organizations in the Capital Region, Buffalo, Binghamton and Syracuse. Broadview CEO Michael Castellana explains, “We went from a handful of families to 6,500 Individuals, 95 organizations, and growing. We’re not stopping here for sure because the need is so much greater today than it was 30 years ago. We are here building something. The outcome of which is helping people and giving them hope,” “This year is special because we are now Broadview. Our legacy organizations (SEFCU and CAP COM) did an awful lot for the community, but this is our first huge effort as one. We are Broadview, and Holiday Sharing is bringing our culture together and has put wind behind our sails.”

The program is funded by Broadview with the help of employees and members donating presents and essentials, including warm clothing, cookware, cleaning supplies, and toiletries to people and families in need. Broadview was also able to donate over 2,000 winter jackets.