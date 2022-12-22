ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany-based financial institution is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to address food insecurity. Broadview Credit Union is providing $500,000 to help 51 food banks and shelters in the Capital Region and around New York State.

It comes as inflation continues to impact local charities. Natasha Pernicka, the executive director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, said 80 percent of its pantries are seeing an increased need this year, and half of them are worried about not having enough food this winter.

Donations like the one made Thursday can make a big difference.

“Food pantries need money,” Pernicka said. “Food drives are incredible, and we need food. But pantries’ dollars go a lot farther than your dollar when you go to a store to do a food drive. The pantries’ dollars go a lot farther.”

If you’re interested in donating, or are in need of help, you’re urged to reach out to your local food pantry.