BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of Boy Scouts and Freemasons donated Thanksgiving meal bags to those in need on Monday. More than 200 holiday meals were donated to the Ballston Spa Central School District as part of the Backpack Food Pantry program.

The bags included mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, and other non-perishable food items. School officials said they will reach out to families in need in the district to ensure they receive a meal bag.