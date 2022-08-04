ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grassroots Givers, in partnership with CDPHP, is tackling the summer reading slump with their first Book Bike program. Volunteers are bringing their free library program to local neighborhoods.

The small mobile libraries are traveling across Albany giving away free reading materials and promoting literacy in the region. Organizers said the unique community outreach program is not only fun and engaging for children but also necessary for young learners.

“Reading is such an important skill, and we know that some kids fall into a reading slump during the summer months,” CDPHP VP of Community Engagement Kathy Leyden said. “And what’s great about this program is that the books that have been selected feature characters that are very much relatable to the kids here in the city of Albany.”

“There are many children who live in what we call book deserts, meaning that there aren’t any books available for purchase in their neighborhoods or even for them to be exposed to,” Grassroots Givers Co-director Mary Partridge-Brown said.

The Book Bike is also helping promote healthy habits as children can pick up toothbrushes and toothpaste with their new books.