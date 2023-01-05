JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HFM BOCES Adult Education, in partnership with Home Helpers, Lexington ARC, and The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, is currently offering English as a second language and training courses at no cost to local residents. The courses are offered to those seeking employment in the carpentry and healthcare fields.

Capital Region BOCES explains the short-term classes are intended to primarily help people improve their English language skills but also aid in math and other related skills needed in the workforce. Home Helpers and Lexington ARC will help those interested in becoming personal care aides (PCA), home health aides (HHA), and/or certified nurse assistants (CNAs). The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) will help those looking to join the field of carpentry. Anyone interested in enrolling in the training courses is encouraged to contact Lauren Draus at the Amsterdam Literacy Zone by calling 518-212-6120.

Along with the free courses offered at BOCES, Mexican restaurant Margarita City in Albany is starting English 101 classes as they’ve done in the past. All classes are free, and attendees receive 5% off their bill at the restaurant. The lessons are taught by immigration lawyer Lisa Mendel and begins January 8 at 4 p.m. Call 518-977-4169 for more information.