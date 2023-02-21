ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council will be hosting its annual Black History Month Celebration at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rotunda of the Albany City Hall. The event will be held in person and is free and open to the public. Those interested in going can RSVP online.

Local honorees will be celebrated, and live performances will also take place. The event will provide catering and aims to reflect Albany Common Council’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the contributions that African Americans have made in the past, present, and future.