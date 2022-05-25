ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is sponsoring a two-mile “Bike to Work Day Ride” on June 1 at 8 a.m. Officials said this is to celebrate the growth of cycling in the city and to celebrate the first spring that the Albany Skyway is open.

The ride will begin at the parking lot of the USS Slater. Cyclists will ride north along the Hudson River, and over the Skyway into Wallenberg Park where a press conference will be held.

The “Bike to Work Day Ride” map (City of Albany)

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, other local elected officials, Arbor Hill residents, cyclists, APD police officers, and bike/pedestrian advocates will be in attendance. After the conference, Stacks Espresso Bar at 477 Broadway will be offering complimentary coffee and pastries for riders.